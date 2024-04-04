Exclusive! Will Kangana Ranaut Have Favourable Results In Elections? Astrologer Parduman Suri Predicts

Kangana Ranaut Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A few days ago, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be contesting elections for BJP in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actress has started campaigning for the same, and she is getting a lot of support on social media and from the people of Mandi. Every day we get to see the videos of her interacting with the people.

Last year, there were reports of Kangana contesting in elections this year, and Filmibeat had interacted with Astrologer Parduman Suri about it. As at that time there were just reports, we had asked him whether Kangana has chances of winning it and how her career will be as a politician, and he had told us, "Koi result nahi. Kangana Ranaut's date of birth is of number 5. This number is of Deepika Padukone as well as Triptii Dimri. These people are into spiritualism, but according to my analysis, such people should not move towards elections."

