Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Shrinate Controversy: Congress Attacks Actress For Old Remaks Against Urmila Matondkar

Kangana Ranaut-Congress Controversy: Following Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's clarification of an objectionable post concerning Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram handle, the party criticized the actor for labeling Urmila Matondkar, who had previously joined and left Congress, as a "soft porn star". Yes, you read that right!

CONGRESS BLASTS KANGANA RANAUT'S FOR HER 'SOFT P*RN' COMMENT

Sharing a previous video of Kangana Ranaut discussing Urmila Matondkar, Srinivas BV, president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on X, tweeted, "What was posted from Supriya Ji's account was absolutely derogatory. She has not only deleted it but also clarified and Condemned it in the Strongest Terms."

He further added, "What about you? Calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' on live TV? Have you condemned it?"

In the video, Ranaut can be heard saying, "Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star. I know it's very blatant, but I want to ask you... she is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for, for doing soft porn, right?"

"If she can get a ticket (for a political party), why won't I get a ticket?," Ranaut continued in the video. Take a look at the post here:

KANGANA RANAUT-URMILA MATONDKAR CONTROVERSY

Kangana's 'soft porn star' comment against Urmila Matondkar came after the latter criticized her for disrespecting veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who, in a 2020 speech in Parliament, had objected to the entire film industry being 'tarnished'.

Urmila Matondkar made her political debut as a Congress candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency. She resigned from the party soon after. Later, in 2020, she joined Shiv Sena.

WHAT CONGRESS LEADER SUPRIYA SHRINATE POSTED AGAINST KANGANA?

On Monday, controversy arose after an objectionable post regarding Kangana Ranaut was shared on Shrinate's Instagram account.

Later, in a video message posted on X, Shrinate claimed that the social media post, which has since been taken down, was made by someone who had access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She also pointed fingers at a parody account misusing her name on X.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut retaliated against the Congress leader, urging people to "refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur".

The post on Shrinate's handle displayed a photo of Kangana Ranaut in revealing attire, accompanied by a derogatory caption.