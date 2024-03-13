Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As He Wins His 3rd Consecutive Award For SatyaPrem Ki Katha, See Post

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved young superstars in Indian Cinema. In his ever-impressive globally rising career, the superstar has given several memorable characters and superhit films and one among them is the most loved film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. The film released last year, was unanimously loved by the fans and the audiences for the performance of Kartik in the character of Sattu. The character etched a different place in the masses' hearts and the netizens even trended #BeLikeSattu on social media.

While the character became iconic, it also made the waves at several prestigious awards functions. Kartik Aaryan shined at every major awards function and in just one week, he was bestowed with two prestigious awards for his performance in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Recently, there was the Zee Cine Awards 2024 held and at the award function, Kartik Aaryan was honored with the title of 'Performer of the Year' award.

The young heartthrob shared a happy picture on social media and jotted down a caption that said,

"The way audiences showered so much love

for Sattu and Satyaprem Ki Katha, it was already a win and now I am overwhelmed with this award. It's a validation of my choices that I'm going in the right direction. Thank you Zee Cine Awards for honouring me with 'Performer of the Year' award. This one's for the entire team 🤍

SPKK will always be close to my heart 🤍"

Besides this, Kartik Aaryan was honored with the Performer of the Year award at the Prestigious Maharashtra Times Awards and sharing the pictures on social media, he captioned,

"Thank you to the Prestigious Maharashtra Times Awards Performer of the Year 🙏🏻

#SatyaPremKiKatha will always remain special to me 🤍"

Another award that Kartik Aaryan won is the 'Breakthrough Performance of the Year' at the News18 Awards and being bestowed with three prestigious awards back to back Kartik Aaryan also cemented his position as one of the most extraordinary talents of the Indian Cinema and his lovable performance as Sattu stands true to the saying.

