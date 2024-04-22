Kasoombo Trailer, Release Date: Here's When Hindi Version Of Film Will Release

Mumbai, Maharashtra - April 22, 2024 - Pen Studios, one of India's leading production houses, is all set to captivate audiences across India once again with the fresh release of the critically acclaimed Gujarati blockbuster "Kasoombo" in Hindi. Following its phenomenal success in Gujarat, the film is poised to enthrall audiences nationwide as it hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Mr. Vijaygiri Bava, "Kasoombo" is a historical epic that transports viewers back to the latter half of the 13th century, a time marked by the relentless ambition of Allauddin Khilji. Driven by his lust for conquest in BharatVarsh, Khilji's tyranny sparked a tale of resistance and valor that would echo through the ages.

