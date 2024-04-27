Khel Khel Mein Cast, Release Date: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal- Meet Actors Of Film

Khel Khel Mein release date: Saturday (April 27) turned out to be a blockbuster day for the entertainment industry as T-Series officially announced its new film titled Khel Khel Main. The upcoming film will be directed by Mudassar Aziz. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know more about the movie.

KHEL KHEL MEIN MOVIE FULL CAST

Wondering when will Khel Khel Mein release in the ciname halls? The flick is all set to hit the silver screens on 6th September 2024. The makers have pulled off a casting coup as they have roped in talented actors for their dream project.

Be it Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu or Ammy Virk, the film features a star-studded cast. The likes of Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan have also joined the comedy-drama. Guess what? The movie promises a perfect blend of humour and emotions as it will take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with comedy, drama and music.

