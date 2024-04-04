Kill Teaser Release Date & Time: Karan Johar's Thriller Surges Excitement, Maker Says Box office hai bhaiya...

Kill Teaser Release Date & Time: Fulfilling the much awaited excitement among the fans, the filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to unveil 'Kill' Teaser release date and time. The highly anticipated movie is the collaboration of Karan Johar and Gunnet Monga Kapoor. Set to release on July 5, 2024, the movie's villain Fani has caught the attention of the critics. Raghav Juyal portraying the role of Fani asks the viewers, "I do have a warning for them - himmat hai toh hall mein aao!" Besides releasing in Indian theaters, 'Kill' premiered at Toronto Film Festival Midnight Madness in 2023.

'KILL' TEASER RELESE DATE & TIME

Yesterday, Karan Johan teased his fans on Instagram by uploading a story saying, "Next Stop 'Kill' Teaser Out Tomorrow!" Today, he took to social media again to reshare Shikya Entertainment's post, revealed 'Kill' Teaser will release on April 4, 2024 at 7.30 pm.