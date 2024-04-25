What's Cooking Between Konkona Sen Sharma And 5-Year-Younger Amol Parashar? Ex-husband Ranvir Shorey Hints

Konkona Sen Sharma's Ex-Husband Opens Up About Her Dating Life: Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, when it comes to personal life as well as professional decisions. The actress, who got married to Ranvir Shorey in 2010, ended their marriage in 2015. The reason for their breakup is still unknown, and both parties chose to stay mum about the same. However, recently, one comment of Ranvir Shorey left everyone wondering about Konkona's current relationship status.

Advertisement

Is Konkona Sen Sharma Dating 5-year-old Amol Parashar?

In a recent tweet made by a parody account of Nirav Modi, it was written taking a political dig at Ranvir Shorey, "Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." After which, Ranvir solidified the statement by commenting, "I agree."

Advertisement