Arti & Dipak Sangeet: Bride-To-Be Turns Up Emotions As She Dedicates Song To Krushna Abhishek, Watch Video

Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony: Arti Singh is all over the moon amid her pre-wedding festivities. The TV actress' haldi, mehndi, and sageet function has happened until now. The bride-to-be is now all set to tie knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. Ahead of the D-day, the actress was seen making everyone emotional, reminding them that soon she will be leaving her maternal home. Arti who chose to not wear a green color lehnga at her mehndi function, chose the color for her sangeet ceremony. She previously said that she will be keeping the best of her attire for the wedding day and will keep her pre-wedding outfits less goddy.

ARTI SINGH TURNS EVERYONE EMOTIONAL AT HER SANGEET CEREMONY

Ahead of her sangeet performance, Arti shared a bunch of snaps with the audience. These photos were her pictures with brother Krushna Abhishek, friends, and family. The song dedicated to everyone started with, "Ooo bhaiyaa, Ooo sakhiya, Ooo babul, Ooo maiya." Arti then took the stage to perform on "Angan Galiyan Chaubara, Chod Gayi Bachpan Sara." Emotional emerged among the audience, including friends, family, and soon-to-be husband as Arti performed in these songs.

