Laapataa Ladies Star Nitanshi Goel Got Her Skin Tanned For Her Role 'Phool' By Doing THIS

In the world of cinema, actors often go to great lengths to embody their characters convincingly. Nitanshi Goel, renowned for her role as Phool Kumari in the film "Laapataa Ladies," exemplifies this dedication through her recent transformation for the character. In a remarkable display of commitment to her craft, Goel underwent a significant change by tanning her naturally fair skin to match the rugged texture required for the role.

Nitanshi portrays the character of Phool Kumari, a rural woman caught in the twists of fate during an accidental swap of two newlywed brides. While Nitanshi's portrayal has received widespread praise for its raw and immaculate delivery, it is her dedication to authenticity that truly stands out.

Despite having a naturally fair complexion, Nitanshi made a remarkable decision to undergo a significant transformation for the role of Phool Kumari. Understanding the importance of accurately portraying the character's rugged persona, she spent hours outdoors under the scorching sun continuously for three months, deliberately tanning her skin to match the texture required for the role. This deliberate effort showcases her commitment to bringing Phool Kumari to life in the most authentic manner possible.

