Lahore 1947 Cast: Rab Se Hai Dua Star Karanvir Sharma Set To Join Rajkumar Santoshi's Film?

Bollywood actor Karanvir Sharma is in talks to join 'Lahore 1947', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. With stars like Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the film marks a significant collaboration and is eagerly anticipated.


Karanvir Sharma, known for his role in the Yami Gautam starrer "A Thursday" and his portrayal of Haider in the Zee TV show "Rabb Se Hai Dua," is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming film "Lahore 1947." This project, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, recently started production. With big names like Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi already on board, the film promises to be an interesting addition to Bollywood's offerings next year.

The industry buzz suggests that this isn't the first time Sharma has been approached by Santoshi. They were supposed to collaborate on "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani," but due to some internal changes, it didn't happen. Before Ranbir Kapoor was finalized, Sharma was considered for a pivotal role in that film. "Lahore 1947" marks a significant turn in Sharma’s career, potentially bringing him into the limelight with a substantial role.

This film is especially noteworthy as it signals the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan (as a producer), creating a buzz in Bollywood circles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, "Lahore 1947" is also expected to star Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol, with reports suggesting that Ali Fazal may also join the cast in a key role.

Karanvir Sharma's journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by a variety of roles across films, television, and OTT platforms. His work in movies like "Zid," "Azhar," and "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" has showcased his versatility as an actor. Despite efforts to reach out to Sharma for confirmation on his involvement in "Lahore 1947," the actor was unavailable for comment.

With its star-studded cast and historical backdrop, "Lahore 1947" is positioned as a film to watch out for in the coming year. As details continue to emerge, fans of Sharma and Bollywood at large are eagerly awaiting official announcements and further updates on this promising project.

