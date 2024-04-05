Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast: Ektaa R Kapoor To Introduce 8 New Faces In LSD 2; DEETS

While Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 came as a surprise to the audiences, captivating them with an immensely intriguing and gripping story. Besides this, Ektaa R Kapoor's film has also introduced some new faces on the big screens, including Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and many others. It was Ektaa R Kapoor who identified the potential in them and gave them a big break with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and after 14 years she is keeping the legacy of introducing new faces alive in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Not only to them, but she also serves as a launching pad for several big actors.

With the highly anticipated sequel 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' gearing up for release in cinemas on April 19, 2024, Ektaa R Kapoor is set to introduce 8 new and talented names in the industry with the sequel. Right from the early days of her career, Ektaa R. Kapoor has given notable talents the platform to shine in the industry. Be it actors like Smriti Irani, Ankita Lokhande, Vidya Balan, Sakshi Tanwar, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, or Karan Kunndra, time and again, Ektaa has profoundly proved that if we have to find one nourisher of talent across India, it's only her. While the sequels have the same cast as their first part, Ektaa is introducing all the new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Talking about 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose' which was recently released with a disclaimer from the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee prior to its release, it has set the digital world on fire. Ever since its release, it has drawn the attention of the fans and the audiences, and everyone is buzzing about the intriguing and shocking presentation shown, which has indeed set the excitement to know what more surprises the makers have in store to offer.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.