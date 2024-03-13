Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast: Urfi (Uorfi) Javed To Make Bollywood Debut With Ekta Kapoor's Film

Love Sex Aur Dhokha indeed arrived with a story that introduced a whole different kind of dynamics which brought a story that presented a change that the generation has been going through when the love in the times of the camera. Now, with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are bringing a story that is very relevant to this generation which talks about love in the era of the internet and social media. Relevant to the theme of the film, we will get to see the renowned social media sensation, Uorfi Javed making her big screen debut in the film. Being a part of this digitalized world, Uorfi is surely a big example that suits the best in the film as she is the biggest icon who got popularized in India just because of social media.

