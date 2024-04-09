Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor Afraid Of Hate Spamming? Says 'I'll Have To Hide Again...'

Ekta Kapoor Worried About Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Renowned producer Ekta Kapoor is known for her resilience, but this time she appears to be apprehensive about her upcoming movie. Ekta has been actively sharing updates on social media regarding the lead actors/actresses of her forthcoming sequel, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Amidst the film's promotion, she is concerned about potential backlash due to its exploration of sensitive themes surrounding sexuality. Ekta Kapoor's previous movie, 'Thank You For Coming,' received praise at the Toronto International Film Festival, but faced severe criticism afterward. This experience has left its mark, prompting Ekta and the cast members to brace themselves for potential challenges. Acknowledging her concerns, Ekta has hinted at a more subdued promotion approach for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Ekta Kapoor is strongly pained by the way 'Thank You For Coming' was trolled. She said to Variety, "The hate spamming we went through - our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality." Even though the producer and the cast members managed to get past the hate but Ekta is now afraid about her upcoming movie Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 that touches even more sensitive topics than her previous movie.

She says, "I can only imagine what's gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I'll have to hide again."

Ekta recently revealed the two lead actors of the movie on her social media. The first actress who is in the lead role is a trans woman named Bonita Rajpurohit who comes from Rajasthan. She is playing the role of Kulu in the movie. Besides her, there is second lead actor Abhinav SIngh who is playing the role of Game Paapi. The movie will tell the story of different individuals in different parts. Dibakar Banerjee helmed flick is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor.