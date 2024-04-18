LSD 2 New Song: Turn Up The Volumes As 'Gandi Taal' Song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Is Out Now

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 New Song: Interestingly, the dark digital dogma which is relevant to today's youth and reality is about to arrive tomorrow in the theaters with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 release. As the raw and real trailer gave a glimpse of this clutter-breaking content the film is about to bring onto the screens, its songs have indeed played a very significant role in keeping the right tone of the film. As the film is about Love Sex and Dhokha, the makers released a new song 'Gandi Taal' that talks about Dhokha.

Keeping the theme of the film in mind the makers released two songs earlier, aubtly with Love and Sex as their genre, 'Gulabi Ankhiyan' and 'Kamsin Kali' respectively, while the new track 'Gandi Taal' talks about Dhokha.

The song perfectly goes with the theme of the film and looks fun. The song has a backdrop of a reality show where we see Noor performing and her mother singing the song. The makers shared the song on their social media and jotted down the caption -

"Turn up the volume and get grooving with #GandiTaal! 💃🔥

And get ready to watch #LoveSexAurDhokha2 ka bawaal.

In cinemas on 19th April.

SONG OUT NOW."

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is eagerly awaited by the audience. The film is about to come with a clutter-breaking story that dwells in the world of the internet and the impact it has on today's world. The film is all set for its release tomorrow in cinemas across the nation.

The upcoming release from Cult Movies is a Dibakar Banerjee production titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is slated for release on April 19, 2024.