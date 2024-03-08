Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary Dance With Fans On 'Baby Bring It On' In Mumbai Metro

The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express indeed opened up to a roaring response from the audience. Keeping up the spree, the makers took the audience into the world of madness with the launch of the coolest party song of the Year, 'Baby Bring It On'. Now, taking the ever-hyped fervor to the next level, the team was seen dancing to the 'Baby Bring It On' song in the Mumbai metro.

The cast of 'Madgaon Express' Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi took up the promotional spree to the Mumbai metros. Fully energized, the trio danced with the fan in the metro on the 'Baby Bring It On' song from the comedy entertainer. They also invited people in the metro to shake their legs with them and saw active participation.

