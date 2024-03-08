Madgaon Express Trailer Ignites Interest In Iconic Train Journey, People Skip Goa Vande Bharat?

Excel Entertainment recently unveiled the trailer of its latest comedy flick, 'Madgaon Express', and it instantly became a hit among viewers. Packed with humor, an attractive cast, and an engaging storyline, the trailer has quickly established itself as a frontrunner for the trailer of the year. More than just captivating audiences, it has also boosted the popularity of the actual Madgaon Express train route. With the film's influence, travelers are now opting for the Madgaon Express over the Vande Bharat train for their journeys to Goa.

The impact of the 'Madgaon Express' trailer, marking Kunal Kemmu's first venture into directing, continues to be felt strongly. A source shared, "Following the trailer’s release, there’s been a noticeable shift in travel preferences among people heading to Goa. Many are now choosing the Madgaon Express for its scenic route, causing a surge in bookings and even leading to waiting lists for tickets." The trailer features a line by Divyenndu praising the train's scenic views, further fueling interest among viewers.

With the tagline "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," 'Madgaon Express' is not just a film but an invitation to revisit childhood dreams. Directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, it is produced by the dynamic duo, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under the Excel Entertainment banner. Audiences are eagerly awaiting its release on March 22, 2024, anticipating a nostalgic and entertaining journey.

