Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report; Ajay Devgn Movie Earns Rs 27+ Lakhs

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1: After the super-success of Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is curently gearing up for the release of his next, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the release date of this biographical sports-drama has been officially pushed to 11th April 2024 for Eid. Previously, the film was scheduled to hit cinemas on 10th April. Maidaan - headlined by Ajay Devgn - is based on the illustrious life of the football legeng named Syed Abdul Rahim. Given the buzz around the release of Maidan, the advance booking report looks quite impressive. Read on...

Maidaan Advance Booking Day 1 Report:

Maidaan marks Ajay Devgn's second release of this year, after the supernatural-thriller Shaitaan. The sports-drama has been in the making for almost 5 years. After facing multiple delays, the film is finally al set to release in cinemas on Thursday (April 11). Maidaan will also be released in IMAX format.

