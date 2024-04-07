Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses 16.1 LAKHS Three Days Ahead Of Release

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Followed by the stupendous success of Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is all set to captivate the audience once again with his next, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), Ajay plays the role of the legendary football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the pioneer of Indian football. The advance booking of the upcoming biographical sports-drama has already started and it sees promising ticket sales.

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update:

Maidaan advance booking has already started on online ticket booking platforms for limited shows and the sales look promising. According to Sacnilk, this biographical sports-drama has managed to sell over 7,700 tickets for its opening day, earning Rs 16.15 LAKHS.

