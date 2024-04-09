Maidaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Maidaan Budget And Box Office Target: After the huge success of Shaitaan last month, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain fans once again with his new film Maidaan. Directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma, the biographical sports drama also features Priyamani and Gajrao Rao in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Since the trailer release, Maidaan has garnered considerable interest from both fans and audiences alike. With anticipation mounting, many fans are intrigued and eagerly awaiting its theatrical release. As the film is all set to hit the theatres, let's take a look at its budget, plot, and other important details below.

Advertisement