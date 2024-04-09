Maidaan Cast FEES: Ajay Devgn Gets WHOPPING Amount; Check Other Actors' Salaries

Maidaan Cast Salaries: Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Maidaan has been grabbing headlines lately for all right reasons. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the upcoming biographical sports-drama has been in the making for almost 5 years now. After facing multiple hurdles, Ajay's film is scheduled to hit cinemas this week. The movie is based on the illustrious life of the unsung football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. Amidst the growing anticipation around the release, fans are curious to know about the starcast's salaries.

Maidaan Cast, Release Date & Plot Deets:

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios, Arunava Joy Sengupta & Akash Chawla, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn in titular role along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh among others in prominent roles.

