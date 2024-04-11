Maidaan OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Film Online After Theatrical Run?

Maidaan OTT release date: The wait is finally over. Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film has hit the silver screens on Thursday (April 11). The Bollywood superstar is playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahum, who was a prominent football coach for the Indian team for a decade.

The biographical sports film, which has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, has received rave reviews from the critics and the audience. While Ajay Devgn is playing the lead role, it is well supported by Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Maidaan preview shows were released on April 10, 2024 while the film arrived in the cinema halls worldwide on April 11 on the occasion of Eid 2024. Bollywood critic and trade analsyt Taran Adarsh praised the sports drama, calling it one of the finest sports based movies in India.

"#Maidaan is, without doubt, one of the finest sports-based films made in #India... Captivating second half, brilliant finale and an award-worthy act by #AjayDevgn are its biggest strengths... Fitting tribute to #TeamIndia and Coach #SARahim by Team #Maidaan... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED! #MaidaanReview," Adarsh tweeted.

Filmibeat critic Murtuza Iqbal called Maidaan the 'perfect tribute to the golden era of Indian football'. In his detailed review, he wrote, "When it comes to Maidaan, the movie's first half is a bit slow, and apart from the football matches, not many scenes in the first half keep us hooked to the screens. In fact, with a runtime of 3 hours, you would feel that the makers could have trimmed the movie a bit before the interval. However, from the interval block to the climax, Maidaan keeps you on the edge of the seat."

MAIDAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION

According to Sacnilk, the advance booking for Maidaan suggests that the film will earn at least 3 crore on the first day at the box office. The movie is clashing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the cinema halls. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's BMCM advance booking is better when compared to Maidaan.

The first day box office collection of Maidaan will be revealed on Friday (April 12).

CREW OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN WILL FILM PREMIERE ON OTT?

Wondering when and where to watch Maidaan online after the theatrical run? Many Hindi films like Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starter Fighter, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Sam Bahadur had their digital premiere on streaming platforms two months after their release in the theatres.

According to a report in IndiaTimes, Amazon Prime Video has bought the streaming rights of Maidaan. Yes, you read that right! The leading OTT platform has reportedly purchased the digital rights for the highly anticipated flick. One has to note that there's no official confirmation about the OTT platform for Maidaan as certain reports claim that ZEE5 might also be in contention for the digital rights.