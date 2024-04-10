Maidaan Overseas Review Ratings: Ajay’s Stellar Performance In Sports Drama Leaves Audience IMPRESSED & PROUD

Maidaan Overseas Review Ratings: Ajay Devgn is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, his recent release Maidaan has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under whose guidance the Indian team won two medals between 1952-1962. While Ajay is seen playing the role of the football coach, Maidaan also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

Interestingly, Maidaan happens to be Ajay's Eidi for his fans across the world. The movie, which was earlier scheduled for a full fledged release on April 10, will now be having a full scale release on April 11. However, as Dubai celebrates Eid a day before it is celebrated in India, Maidaan has been released Dubai and other overseas countries on April 10. Needless to say the social media is abuzz with tweets about Maidaan.

