Is Maidaan Poster Copied From Kannur Squad? Here Are Some Striking Similarities

Maidaan's Poster Allegedly Copied From Kannur Squad: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is all set to hit the theaters on 10th April, 2024. Amid the excitement of the release, there have been allegations swirling around the internet about the movie's new poster being copied from Malayalam's action thriller Kannur Squad as clear resemblance have been spotted between the two posters.

Similarities Between Maidaan And Kannur Squad Posters:

The posters of Maidaan and Kannur Squad are diagonally divided with the lead's picture on one side and other featuring one of the scenes from the movie. Talking about Maidaan's poster, one side of the poster features Ajay Devgn sporting an intense expression while the other side has his football team standing on the ground. Interestingly, Kannur Squad poster also had lead star Mammootty in the limelight and the other side of the poster featured his co-stars aka his friends from the movie. Twitter handle Movie Crow points out the similarities, but this isn't all. The line that divides the posters in two halves has the motto written in Maidaan and the movie's name written in Kannur Squad. Now that's a striking resemblance, isn't it?

What Is The Storyline Of Maidaan?

Inspired by the true story of legendary football coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan is a biographical drama that encapsulate the unknown story of the sports hero. From normal being to a renowned person in the football world, the storyline follows the ups and down of Syed Abdul Rahim aka the architect of mordern Indian football.

Following the motto "One Man's Courage, One Team's Joruney, One Country's Hope", the flick is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Maidaan is based on football's golden era from 1952 to 1962.

Who Stars In Maidaan?