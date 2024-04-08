Maidaan Release Time Update: Here’s When Ajay’s Sports Drama Will Be Releasing In Theatres

Maidaan Release Time Update: After giving a hit with Vikas Bahl starrer Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is now making headlines for his upcoming release Maidaan and fans can't wait to see him in a new avatar. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under whose guidance the Indian team went on to win two gold medals. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan feature Ajay in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim

The trailer got the fans excited and audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie. And while Maidaan is set to release on April 10, the makers had begun the advance booking a week ago for the first day. However, as per the recent update, the multiplexes have been refunding the tickets especially for first day first show. This is because Maidaan's first show is not taking place in the morning.

