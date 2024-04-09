Maidaan Tickets: Here's How You Can Watch Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama & Buy Movie Tickets For 99?

Maidaan tickets price: In a move to make cinema more accessible and affordable, Mukta A2 Cinemas, a prominent player in the film exhibition sector, has launched an exceptional ticket pricing initiative. For the eagerly awaited film "Maidaan," featuring Ajay Devgn and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the cinema chain is offering tickets at a reduced price of Rs 99. This special pricing, aiming to draw in crowds and unite movie enthusiasts across the country, will be in effect from April 10th in all its cinema locations nationwide.

HOW TO BUY MAIDAAN MOVIE TICKETS AT RS 99?

Alongside the discounted ticket offer, Mukta A2 Cinemas is also introducing special deals on food and beverage combos, enhancing the overall movie-watching experience. Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta A2 Cinemas, highlighted the chain’s dedication to offering top-notch entertainment experiences. He expressed his hope that the initiative would amplify the celebration of India's spirit and its historical achievements in football, as depicted in "Maidaan."

