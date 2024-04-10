Maidaan Plagiarism Controversy: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Is Accused Of Copying THIS Regional Film; Know All Details

Maidaan Faces Plagiarism Allegation: Ajay Devgn's starrer movie Maidaan seems to not be releasing in theaters on April 11 as well. Mysore court recently issued an order to halt the release amid the plagiarism allegation. Scriptwriter from Karnataka, Anil Kumar claims that Saiwyn Quadras written movie is copied from his film titled "Paadanduka." He claimed to have registered the same script, spinning around the explusion of Indian Football team from FIFA World Cup, in 2010 under Screen writers Association in Bombay.

Anil accused the makers of Maidaan for twisting the story and releasing it under their name. Now that the matter is in court, it hasn't yet been updated until when the release of the movie will be on halt. Well, now the question rises will the movie ever see the theatrical release.

