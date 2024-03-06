Maidaan Trailer Release Time: Here’s When Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama’s Trailer Will Be Out Today

Ajay Devgn is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, his much talked about film Maidaan is eyeing for a release on Eid this year. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan happens to be a biographical sports drama film based on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in India.

To note, Maidaan chronicles the golden period of football in India which spanned between 1952 and 1962 when the Indian football team achieved the remarkable feat of qualifying for the Olympics on two occasions. The movie has managed to create a massive buzz with its intriguing posters as it features Ajay playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. Apart from Ajay, the movie also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh etc in the lead. And while Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, it is making headlines as the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the movie.

Maidaan Trailer Release Time

Yes! You read it right. Maidaan trailer will be unveiled today (March 7) in a grand event. Reportedly, Maidaan trailer will be released after 2:30 PM in the presence of the entire starcast and team.

To note, Maidaan has been delayed for release for over four years. And now as the movie is finally set to hit the theatres on Eid, it will be witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

