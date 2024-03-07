Maidaan Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Shines As Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Will Film Be His Chak De India?

Ajay Devgn is set to captivate audiences in June with his portrayal of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim in "Maidaan." The film, which experienced a series of delays, has finally unveiled its much-anticipated trailer. In this sports drama, Devgn embodies the role of Rahim, a pivotal figure credited with modernizing Indian football. Spanning a decade of glory from 1952 to 1962, "Maidaan" is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and aims to revisit the golden era of the sport in the country.

The trailer kicks off with a powerful voiceover by Devgn, highlighting India's need to establish a world-class football team to gain recognition globally. As the narrative unfolds, Devgn's character is seen assembling a diverse team, including players from India's slums, despite facing skepticism. His unwavering resolve is tested through failures, with a bold vow to quit coaching if he fails at the Asian Games.

"Maidaan" is heralded as a tribute to an unsung hero whose achievements remain unparalleled in Indian football history, even six decades later. This film joins the ranks of other sports dramas like "Chak De India" and "Gold," focusing on the inspiring journey of a coach leading their team to victory. A previous teaser provided a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in action, setting the stage for an inspiring narrative.

Supporting Devgn in key roles are Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The film, produced by Zee Studios along with Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, features a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Adding to the film's allure is the musical score by Oscar winner AR Rahman. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, "Maidaan" is all set for a worldwide release on June 23.

