Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Is Power Packed & Captivating; Here’s What Critics Have To Say

Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar started the year with a bang with his release Shaitaan which turned out to be the second highest opener of 2024. And after winning hearts with an impressive performance in this Vikas Bahl directorial psychological thriller, Ajay is now making headlines for his next release Maidaan which is breaking the internet now.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who played a crucial image in transforming Indian football team. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. As the makers held a special screening for the movie lately, the twitter is abuzz hailing Ajay's powerful performance in this captivating, perfect family entertainer.

