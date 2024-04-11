Maidaan X Review: Ajay’s Sports Drama Is Packed With Mind Blowing Performances; Netizens Call It A Masterpiece

Maidaan X Review: Ajay Devgn is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. After winning hearts with Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan which was a psychological thriller, Ajay is now making headlines for his recent release Maidaan which happens to be a sports drama. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is based on Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneering football coach who revolutionised football in India.

Advertisement

It was under Rahim's guidance that India had won two gold medals between 1952 and 1962. To note, Maidaan featured Ajay in the role of the football coach opposite Priyamani while Gajraj Rao plays the role of an antagonist. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and fans have been in awe of Ajay's spectacular performance. Interestingly, Maidaan marks Ajay's first collaboration with Priyamani and second with Gajraj Rao after Bholaa.

Advertisement