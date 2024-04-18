Manikarnika To Amrapali: Ankita Lokhande Proves She Is The Perfect Choice For Period Dramas

When Ankita Lokhande moved on from Television to conquer Bollywood, no one imagined that she'd experience success at such a grand level. She has been selective about the scripts she's chosen, but every project she picked, she shone in it and how! The ethereal beauty is probably one of the rarest to have paved a successful path from Television to Bollywood, and all the way, she has proven that she has acting prowess to look up to. Her Bollywood debut 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is one such example. As Jhalkari Bai, Ankita held the audience's attention and aced the role to the T. Her performance garnered love and appreciation from both audience and critics alike, and made way for her to become the first choice for such period dramas.

Her latest film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' further solidified Ankita's status as the first choice for period drama as she grabbed headlines for her impeccable portrayal of Yamunabai Savarkar. She was highly praised for her nuanced portrayal of her character. Now, with the upcoming series 'Amrapali', the actress is gearing up to deliver yet another iconic performance. Ankita is set to play the royal courtesan in the Sandeep Singh's production venture. Earlier, she expressed that she gets nervous about taking on such parts. However, what remains a matter of pride for her is the fact that the audience wants to see her play such powerful female characters on screen.

