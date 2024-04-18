Masaba Gupta Expecting First Child With Hubby Satyadeep Misra; Neena Gupta Shares Excitement In VIRAL Post

Masaba Gupta Pregnancy Announcement: Renowned fashion designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta is gearing up to embark on the journey of motherhood. Yes, you read that right! The stunning diva surprised Tinseltown with an adorable pregnancy announcement today (April 18).

For those unaware, Masaba Gupta had a private wedding ceremony with actor-beau, Satyadeep Mishra, on January 27, 2023. Their marriage was a dreamy affair, attended by her entire family, including her father, Vivian Richards, who flew in from the Caribbean.

