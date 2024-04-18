Smriti Khanna & Gautam Announce Second Pregnancy With Overflowing Emotions; Delivery Date REVEALED

SMRITI KHANNA ANNOUNCES SECOND PREGNANCY WITH GAUTAM GUPTA

Posing with the entire family including husband daughter and pet buddy Lucas, Smriti announced on her social media that she is pregnant again. She wrote, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement." She then continued to claim "Our amily is growing!" Hinting towards her pregnancy, the actress added, "Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother."

