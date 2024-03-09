Miss World 2024 Winner Name: Krystyna Pyszkova From Czech Bags Crown; Beats India's Sini Shetty & Others

Miss World 2024 Winner Name: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2024 title at a grand event here. Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up. Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale here.

Advertisement

India, which hosted the event after 28 years, was represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. Mumbai-born Shetty, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2022, was unable to make it to the top 4 of the contest.

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

Advertisement

The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries of the world, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC here. Part of the 12-judge panel for the finale were film producer Sajid Nadiadwala; actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; cricketer Harbhajan Singh; news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis; Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited; Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization; Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including Chillar.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young hosted the event, which kickstarted on a high note with performances by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. A video message by Chopra Jonas highlighting the importance of 'beauty with purpose', a tagline associated with the Miss World pageant, was also played at the event.

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" -- Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh -- also walked the stage with 13 fast-track Miss World contestants on the show's newly released song "Sakal Ban".

Advertisement