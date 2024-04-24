Movies Releasing This Week: From Abigail To Rathnam, Here Are Some Best Films To Watch

Movies Releasing This Week: There is no big banner Bollywood movies' release this week. But worry not because we have got you covered with some of the best movies to watch in theaters this week. Be it horror or romantic drama, we have full a list ready for the viewers. Curating some of the Hollywood's best release this week and a few of South Indian drama, choose wisely which film to watch with your loved ones. Get you popcorn ready and let's delve into the world of various storylines.

Advertisement

1. Abigail

Releasing On- April 26, 2024

Releasing in theaters on Friday, Abigail is a vampire based horror comedy. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin an Tyler Gillett, the movie features Angus Cloud, Alisha Weir, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, and Dan Stevens. The story unfolds when six criminals capture a ballet dancer Abigail.

Advertisement