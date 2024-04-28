Mumbai Police Detains Actor Sahil Khan From Chhattisgarh Over Betting App Ties

In a significant development from Mumbai, actor Sahil Khan has been arrested due to his alleged ties with the controversial Mahadev betting app. The arrest was made in Chhattisgarh after the Mumbai Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) conducted an operation lasting over 40 hours. This came following the rejection of Khan's plea for interim bail by the Bombay High Court. Known for his roles in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', and his presence as an influencer on social media, Khan's arrest has grabbed headlines.

Advertisement

The operation saw the collaboration between the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell's SIT and the Chhattisgarh Police. Sources indicate that Khan attempted to evade arrest by fleeing Mumbai after his bail application was turned down. He is currently being transported back to Mumbai, where he is expected to face court proceedings.

The investigation that led to Khan's arrest is part of a broader inquiry into the alleged illicit activities involving the Mahadev betting app. This app, along with certain financial and real estate entities in Chhattisgarh, is under scrutiny for illegal transactions. The SIT's probe has also extended to other figures in the entertainment industry, including actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was summoned earlier this week concerning her promotion of the Fairplay betting app, a subsidiary of Mahadev, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Advertisement