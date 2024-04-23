Nargis Fakhri Is True Water Baby & These HOT Pics Are Proof! Clamming, Jet Skiing Are Her FAV

Nargis Fakhri, widely recognized for her role in 'Rockstar', is not just an accomplished actress but also an avid lover of the great outdoors, particularly water sports. Fakhri's inclination towards adventurous activities such as sailing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and jet skiing showcases her spirited side. Beyond her adrenaline-fueled pursuits, she cherishes moments of tranquility amidst nature. Fakhri finds solace in simply sitting by the water, relishing the serenity, and enjoying good food during her leisure time or vacations.

Advertisement

However, her journey with water sports hasn't been without its hurdles. Fakhri shared that her initial attempt at scuba diving was less than successful. The underwater world, with its myriad creatures, triggered a panic response in her during her first dive. Despite this setback, the spirit of adventure in her remains undiminished, as she expresses her determination to give scuba diving another go.

Advertisement

Continue Reading

Advertisement