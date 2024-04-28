Newlywed Taapsee Pannu BREAKS Silence On Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps: ... I Can't Be Lajvanti

Taapsee Pannu On Her Relationship With Paps: Earlier this month, Taapsee Pannu was all over the internet over her hush-hush traditional yet hatke wedding her long-term beau Mathias Boe. Besides her ah-mazing acting skills, Taapsee is also known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. The actress never shies away fro talking what's in her heart as well as her mind. Taapsee often grabs headlines due to her blunt personality, especially her interaction with the paparazi during her public appearances. The newlywed has finally broke her silence on the same. Read on...

Newlywed Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps

Taapsee Pannu often hit headlines with her interactions with paps. The actress often gets trolled over her 'love-hate' relationship with the Indian paparazzi. She even gets compared to Jaya Bachchan over her paps interaction.

During a recent interaction with HT, Taapsee Pannu finally addressed her equation with paps and addressed reports of them considering her to be 'difficult'. Talking about it, she's stated that all she wants is 'mutual respect'.

