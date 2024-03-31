No Entry 2 Cast Update: Boney Kapoor To Rope In 10 Actresses To Star Opposite Arjun-Varun-Diljit

No Entry 2 To Have 10 Actresses: Boney Kapoor has unveiled an intriguing update about his forthcoming film, No Entry 2. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2005 blockbuster will reportedly feature 10 actresses in prominent roles. While the names of these actresses are yet to be disclosed by the makers, anticipation is high, especially considering the inclusion of A-list actors such as Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan. With such star power on board, it's expected that the leading ladies opposite these actors will also be notable figures. Boney Kapoor's casting choices are poised to inject a new level of excitement and anticipation into the project.

BONEY KAPOOR CONFIRMS 10 ACTRESSES TO STAR OPPOSITE ARJUN KAPOOR, DILJIT DOSANJH AND VARUN DHAWAN IN NO ENTRY 2

Boney Kapoor officially confirmed the cast details to Pinkvilla, stating "We start No Entry 2 by the end of this year, sometime in December. It is with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. We are yet to cast the girls, but as soon as Maidaan releases, we will proceed towards the casting of the girls. There are 10 girls in the film."

The OG movie No Entry starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan as the lead actors, while the actresses were Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, and Celina Jaitly.