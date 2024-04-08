No Entry 2 Cast Update: Will Kriti Sanon Feature In Sequel After Crew, TBMAUJ Success? Here's The TRUTH

Kriti Sanon To Not Feature In No Entry 2: Despite rumors suggesting her involvement alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar, Kriti Sanon will not be part of Boney Kapoor's upcoming film. A reliable source has exclusively confirmed this development. Until now, it has been confirmed that the movie will roll actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. There was confirmation that 10 actress is to cast opposite to 3 male leads. If the source is to be believed, Kriti Sanon won't be among them.

KRITI SANON NOT A PART OF NO ENTRY 2

Kriti is currently riding high on the success of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'. And there were rumors siwrling around the web that the makers of 'No Entry 2' have planning to cast the star in the movie. However, Times Now reports a reliable industry source reveals, "Contrary to recent speculations, Kriti Sanon is not a part of 'No Entry 2'." The soruce further confirmed that Kriti has not yet signed any new roles. It is claimed that the actress is looking forward to "meatier" roles.

