Not Don 3, Emraan Hashmi To TEAM UP Wit Farhan Akhtar For 'Ground Zero'. Check Details!

Emraan Hashmi, known for his roles in Bollywood hits, has teamed up with Excel Entertainment for a thrilling new project, Ground Zero, following his acclaimed performances in Tiger 3 and the OTT show Showtime. In this upcoming film, Hashi will step into the shoes of an Indian Army officer, marking his first portrayal of such a character. Ground Zero, which narrates the heroic journey of BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, was announced recently. This role promises to showcase Hashmi in a completely different light.

Directed by Tejas Prabhas and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero has been penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava. The film boasts an impressive cast including Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh, and Lalit Prabhakar, all of whom will play significant roles. This project not only adds to Hashmi's diverse portfolio but also highlights his willingness to explore and take on challenging roles.

