Patralekhaa On Her Upcoming Projects- Phule, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack & More: Outcome Of 7 Years Of...

During a recent interview, Bollywood actress opened up about her career milestone and her journey in the film industry, highlighting her pivotal roles played by OTT platforms in shaping her career trajectory.

Patralekhaa revealed that she has been working tirelessly over the past two years, with a slew of projects lined up for release in the near future. Recently, Patralekhaa has announced three back-to-back projects, adding to her existing one already announced title. Patralekhaa says this will be the busiest year of her career, "the outcome of seven years of hard work will be released this year." The actor, who described it as "one of the busiest phases" of her career, is looking forward to four projects: the online series Gulkanda Tales, the film Phule, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Wild Wild Punjab. It requires a tremendous amount of patience.

The actress, who has previously appeared in films like CityLights, Love Games, Nanu Ki Jaanu, and Badnaam Gali, thanks OTT for keeping her motivated and providing her with exciting opportunities. She first gained recognition for her acting abilities through online programs such as Bose: Dead/Alive, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, and Aar Ya Paar. "I'm delighted that with OTT, there's a variety of content available and numerous jobs for performers and professionals. When I spoke with the directors, they told me to attempt to obtain work on OTT. It was (filmmakers) Raj and DK who first considered casting me and brought me on board for Gulkanda Tales," she says, adding that she has been working nonstop for the past two years.

