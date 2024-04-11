Phule Poster: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha’s FIRST Look Out On Mahatma Phule's Birth Anniversary

The world of Indian cinema is set to bring a historic narrative to the big screen with the film 'Phule', spotlighting the lives of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. The couple's fight against casteism and their pioneering work in female education in India are at the heart of this narrative. Directed by the talented Ananth Mahadevan, the movie aims to unfold the significant yet untold stories of these social reformers.



To commemorate Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary, a new poster of 'Phule' was released. It features Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, who embody the historic couple. They are depicted looking towards the horizon, symbolizing hope and the beginning of an era marked by educational reform. Their expressions mirror the determination and resilience of the Phules in their quest for social equality.

