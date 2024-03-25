Pooja Chopra Brutally Trolled For Wearing ‘Revealing’ Blouse At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

The holy month of Ramazan is going on and the entire showbiz industry recently came together for Baba Siddique's Iftar party. To note, Baba Siddique is known for hosting extravagant Iftar parties every year which are a star studded affair. This year was no different as Baba Siddique's grand Iftar party was attended by names like Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Palak Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Shenaaz Gill etc.

Among these, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando co-star Pooja Chopra made heads turn as she opted for a while coloured choli style blouse with a plunging neckline which was paired with a white coloured lehenga with multi-colour floral print and a matching dupatta. She had paired the outfit with a stunning necklace.

However, her outfit choice didn't go down with the netizens and she was brutally trolled on social media. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "didi iftari me to full kapde pehenke ajati". Another user commented, "Bhai inko koi batao iftar party me jare h dhang se jao". One of the users also wrote, "Touba yeh iftari dress hai. shame on her".

