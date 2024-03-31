Pooja Singh And Karan Sharma's Wedding First Look: Newlyweds Don Dreamy Look As They Exchange Vows

Pooja Singh And Karan Sharma's Wedding First Look: Sasural Simar Ka 2 heartthrob Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum beauty Pooja Singh have taken the plunge into marital bliss after a whirlwind romance of just a few months. The newlyweds exchanged vows on March 30, 2024, in Mumbai. They extended invitations to a select group of close friends, fellow cast members from their respective shows, and family members to bless them on their special occasion. The videos and photos of their intimate ceremony where the couple are enjoying the most of their moment has now become the talk of the town.

Advertisement

IS KARAN SHARMA AND POOJA SINGH'S WEDDING AN ARRANGE MARRIAGE?

Pooja revealed that her marriage came "quite unexpected." Describing the wedding as "dreamy" she shared how she and Karan had never crossed paths despite working in the same industry for nearly a decade. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "We both simultaneously worked with Rashami Sharma Productions and used to shoot in the same studio, but we never met."

Advertisement

Even during the pandemic, Karan and Pooja were staying in the same hotel due to their respective shows, yet their paths never crossed. It wasn't until December 2023 that the couple finally met through a mutual friend. Reflecting on this, Pooja believes that her wedding "is more of an arranged marriage set-up."

FIRST LOOK OF KARAN SHARMA AND POOJA SINGH'S WEDDING GOES VIRAL

The spotlight this weekend has been on the first glimpse of Karan and Pooja's wedding. Karan donned an elegant off-white sherwani, accentuated with a maroon dupatta, turban, and neckpiece. In perfect harmony, Pooja dazzled in a designer lehenga in shades of red and orange, complemented by subtle-colored jewelry that enhanced her radiance.

Advertisement

The couple set the stage on fire with their energetic dance performances during the engagement ceremony. For her haldi ceremony, Pooja looked stunning in a saree, while she opted for a halter neck kurta for the mehndi celebration, with Karan charmingly donning a floral kurta.