Prithviraj Sukumaran Applauds Tiger Shroff's Work Ethic on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Set

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', was all praise for his co-star. Sukumaran appreciated Shroff for his work ethic and said that he has all the elements to be a "super-duper" star. He also lauded Tiger Shroff's commendable focus towards his work and called it "amazing". Further, Sukumaran hoped that Tiger finds the opportunity to work with ace directors like Ali Abbas Zafar and others, who know how to use Tiger Shroff to his full potential.

Meanwhile, Tiger is all set to slay like a superstar in the upcoming actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha among others. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action Marvel is set to release in cinemas on April 10 this year.