5 Years After Split With Ishita Kumar, Priyanka Chopra’s Bro Siddharth ENGAGED To Neelam Upadhyaya - ROKA PICS

Siddharth Chopra Engagement: Siddharth Chopra, the younger brother of Priyanka Chopra, recently exchanged engagement vows with actress Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate roka ceremony. The couple shared glimpses of their special day on their social media accounts, featuring images from the engagement attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her husband Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie during their recent visit to India.

SIDDHARTH CHOPRA-NEELAM UPADHYAYA ROKA PHOTOS

Among the shared photos was one showcasing Neelam and Siddharth Chopra's four-tiered cake adorned with pastel icing and their initials as cake toppers, bearing the inscription "Just Rokafied." Their caption read, "Sooo we did a thing (sic)." Take a look at the photos here:

Siddharth opted for a floral kurta with a matching sleeveless jacket, while Neelam, known for her role in Action 3D, chose a simple purple suit with sequinned detailing.

Priyanka Chopra also joined the celebrations, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption "They did it. Happy Roka," featuring herself, Nick, Siddharth, and Neelam. Priyanka looked elegant in a red saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, while Nick sported a white kurta-pajama set paired with a beige Modi jacket.

Check out her Instagram story here: