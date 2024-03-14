Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: How The Couple Met & Fell In Love? Check Relationship Timeline Here

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Relationship Timeline: Celebrity couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's love story is reminiscent of a fairy tale romance. After five years of dating, they are soon set to exchange vows in Manesar, near Delhi tomorrow (March 15). Despite an age difference of nearly 7 years, their chemistry and strong bond remain unscathed.

While they have not disclosed their wedding date publicly, numerous reports suggest that the wedding festivities commenced yesterday (March 13). As Pulkit Samrat and Kriti prepare to take their relationship to the next level, here's a brief timeline of their whirlwind romance that will surely warm your heart.

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI KHARBANDA LOVE STORY AND RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

Their journey together began in 2018 when they starred in the rom-com Veeray Ki Wedding. However, it was on the sets of Anees Bazmee's 2019 action-comedy film, Pagalpanti, where their love blossomed.

While rumors of their relationship kept on circulating, the couple chose to keep it under wraps until they were ready to share their love story with the world. During the promotions of Pagalpanti, Kriti publicly acknowledged her relationship with Pulkit, followed shortly by Pulkit's own confession.

From adorable selfies to sweet gestures in public, Pulkit and Kriti's displays of affection are cherished by their fans. They often share candid moments and goofy pictures on their Instagram profiles.

In December last year, on Pulkit's birthday, Kriti penned a heartfelt message expressing her love for him, referring to him as the "purest soul" and expressing gratitude for the adventures they share together.

Speculation about their wedding arose when Kriti posted a picture on Instagram on Valentine's Day with the caption "Let's March together."

PULKIT SAMRAT-KRITI SANON PRE-WEDDING FESTIVITIES

According to reports, the haldi ceremony was held yesterday at the wedding venue and today (March 14), the mehendi and sangeet function will take place. Well, so far, the pictures and videos from the wedding festivities aren't yet out and we're eagerly awaiting the same.

