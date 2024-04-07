Pushpa 2 New Poster: Allu Arjun's Rowdy Look Revealed Ahead Of Teaser Release On Birtdhay, Check Details

Allu Arjun Teases Fans With Pushpa 2's New Poster: Ahead of the birthday, Allu Arjun released the new poster of much awaited movie 'Pushpa 2.' The rowdy actor is trending on Twitter (now X) as he has created the much needed hype for his movie. Releasing posters after posters, the makers of the movie are drawing everyone's attention. On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers unveiled the bold look of "Srivalli" while wishing her a Happy Birthday. And ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the official site uploaded his photo, saying, "He has risen above all the odds ❤️‍🔥And now, he is coming to RULE."

ALLU ARJUN'S FIRST LOOK FROM PUSHPA 2 OUT!

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa look in the new poster shows him donning the rowdy style in multi color shirt. He sat on a throne with axe in his hands. As the actor flaunts gold jeweleries, it seems that his wood smuggling business has made him rich in the sequel. To support Pushpa, there are a bunhc of men in the background, holding different kind of weapons in their hand. As fan saw the new look of Pushpa, one wrote, "Pushpa raj supremacy." Another wrote, "Waiting for the sensationnnnn!"

