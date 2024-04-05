Pushpa 2 New Poster: Rashmika's Bold 'Srivalli' Look Revealed on Birthday, Check Details

Pushpa 2 New Poster: On the ocassion of national crush Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 reveals the new poster of the movie. Dominating the poster with her bold look, the actress' turned all the eyes on her with her fresh look from the movie. It seems like makers are trying to follow a pattern, releasing the new look/poster on lead's birthdays.

PUSHPA 2 NEW POSTER REVEALS RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S NEW LOOK

The makers of the most awaited sequel uploaded Rashmika's photo from the movie, saying, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday." 'Srivalli' in the green silk saree looked fiery as she brought all the focus towards her eyes with her hand's gesture. Accentuating the look with bold black kajal, the actress sported fully loaded golden jewelries. From the poster it seemed as if the scene was from one of the songs where Rashmika was apparently looking towards Allu Arjun.

